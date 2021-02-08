South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australia urges calm over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspends use

08 February 2021 - 07:29 By TimesLIVE
Police arrest an anti-Covid-19 lockdown protester after assault on journalist at Fish Hoek Beach in Cape Town at the weekend.
Image: Esa Alexander

February 08 2021 - 07:28

Australia urges calm over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspends use

 Australia on Monday moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot because data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.

Citing data that showed the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced mild-to-moderate COVID-19 by 22%, South Africa said on Sunday it would put on hold the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the vaccine is effective in its primary objective.

"There is currently no evidence to indicate a reduction in the effectiveness of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. That is the fundamental task, to protect the health," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

Australia is expected approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine within days.

-REUTERS

