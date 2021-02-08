Cremations resume at Durban municipal crematorium after years of malfunctioning furnaces

Durban's Mobeni Heights crematorium started operating on Monday after years of battling dysfunctional furnaces which left the community outraged.

On Monday, eThekwini municipality announced that three bodies had been cremated at it's facility in Chatsworth, south of Durban.

“The state-of-the-art furnace was imported from a manufacturer in the US last year and underwent several tests to ensure effectiveness and compliance with protocols governing operation of these establishments,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

“The new facility is fully digital and as a result can be monitored electronically by its manufacturers abroad with ease. This technology is going to go a long way in assisting the manufacturers to pick up any technical threats to its functional ability and act accordingly.

“Chairperson of the Community Services Committee, councillor Ntokozo Sibiya, conducted an inspection to satisfy herself that the facility is ready. She extended her gratitude to all residents who bore the brunt of its malfunctioning.”