Durban refinery hangs in the balance as repairs to cost R800m

The estimated cost to repair the Durban Engen refinery after an explosion and subsequent fire which gutted parts of the plant in December is R800m.

This was revealed by the national portfolio committee on environment, forestry and fisheries during an oversight visit to assess the damage to the refinery in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Friday.

“The general estimation of the cost for repairs is about R800m. Now that is a lot of money, and repairing the damage is going to take quite some time. Obviously the company will not be able to operate without repairs to that damage,” chairperson Fikile Devilliers Xasa said.

Xasa raised concerns over an “insufficient report” into an investigation about what had caused the fire.

“Their briefing was incomplete in that Engen, together with relevant departments, appointed an independent body to conduct an independent investigation. At the moment there is no result of that investigation,” he said.