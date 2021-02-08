Durban truck driver seriously injured after crashing through factory roof

A truck driver was seriously injured after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the roof of a factory in Westmead, Durban, on Monday.

Rescue Care paramedics said in a statement that the driver - believed to be in his 40s - suffered multiple injuries after the truck careened off the road.

“Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the driver was freed from the wreckage by bystanders.

“The driver sustained serious injuries and was stabilised by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

“Authorities were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

TimesLIVE