Face to face with pounding hunger pain in Driekoppies

Covid-19 lockdown leaves trail of anguish

Autumn leaves had just started to fall from the trees when Sowetan acejournalist Mandla Khoza received a shocking call from a friend.



A mother and her five children were on the brink of starvation after she lost her job during the hard level 5 lockdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic...