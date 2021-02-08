Half a million doses of J&J vaccine available soon to SA health workers

Scientists have about 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine ready to offer health-care workers countrywide in an “implementation study”, J&J co-principal investigator Prof Linda-Gail Bekker said on Monday.

They are planning to start distribution of the vaccine in a week.

The J&J vaccine has proven to be the most effective against the dominant variant in SA to date. A single shot reduces the risk of mild and moderate disease by 57%, and of severe disease and death by 80%, according to recent study results.

The results of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine study in SA, released at the weekend, showed that it was not effective against mild and moderate disease caused by the dominant variant in SA, known as 501Y.V2 or B1.351.

But, said Prof Shabir Madhi of Wits University, it was likely to protect against severe disease because it produced a similar antibody to the vaccines which had proved effective, such as the J&J vaccine.