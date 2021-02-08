KZN man gets life in prison for rape of girlfriend’s 5-year-old child

A 28-year-old man who sexually molested his girlfriend’s five-year-old child was sentenced to life imprisonment in the KwaDukuza regional court on Monday.

After discovering that his girlfriend went on a night vigil and left her three children at home, the man took advantage of the oldest, a five-year-old girl, who was sleeping, sexually molesting her.

The man pleaded guilty to the rape in November 2018.

Directorate of Public Prosecutions KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara said the incident took place in Shakaville when the man went to visit his girlfriend at her house.

“He discovered that she had gone to a night vigil and left her three sleeping children at home. The five-year-old child was sleeping on the bed while her younger siblings slept on a mattress next to the bed,” said Kara.