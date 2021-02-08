Miss SA Shudu Musida launches #MindfulMondays to tackle mental health online

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to make good on her promise when she took the crown in October last year to raise awareness about mental health.

Musida will launch her mental health initiative #MindfulMondays, together with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), on her Instragram account @shudufhadzomusida at 7pm on Monday.

“As I mentioned on the final night of Miss SA that I would like to start a mindful movement; one that aims to inform how we as a society view mental health and de-stigmatising it.

“I'm so excited and proud to announce #MindfulMondays, a series of conversations I will be having with experts on mental health and how to prioritise not only your own wellbeing but also of those around us,” she said in an Instagram post.

She said there was a “profound need” to speak on how mental health should be de-stigmatised.

" ... the more we talk about it, the more we'll learn and understand the complexities of this issue.”

Sadag said in a statement on Sunday that it was “proud and honoured to have a platform with Miss SA to have these important conversations around mental health, and to help break the stigma around mental illness in the country”.

“By using her powerful platform and her compassion towards mental health, we hope to debunk myths, encourage people to seek help and share practical self-help tips for people to use as part of their mental wellness.”

Musida’s first guest will be clinical psychologist and Sadag board member Zamo Mbele.

“Their discussion will include the difference between mental health and mental illness; mental health stats in SA; how it impacts people; what are some of the different types of mental health issues; who treats them; what resources are available and how Covid-19 has impacted mental health,” said Sadag.

On Monday, February 15, the focus will be on teen depression to mark Teen Suicide Prevention Week.

TimesLIVE