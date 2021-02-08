South Africa

Miss SA Shudu Musida launches #MindfulMondays to tackle mental health online

08 February 2021 - 06:00
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida will tackle mental health issues along with experts via social media from Monday
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida will tackle mental health issues along with experts via social media from Monday
Image: Esa Alexander

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to make good on her promise when she took the crown in October last year to raise awareness about mental health.

Musida will launch her mental health initiative #MindfulMondays, together with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), on her Instragram account @shudufhadzomusida at 7pm on Monday.

“As I mentioned on the final night of Miss SA that I would like to start a mindful movement; one that aims to inform how we as a society view mental health and de-stigmatising it.

“I'm so excited and proud to announce #MindfulMondays, a series of conversations I will be having with experts on mental health and how to prioritise not only your own wellbeing but also of those around us,” she said in an Instagram post.

She said there was a “profound need” to speak on how mental health should be de-stigmatised.

" ... the more we talk about it, the more we'll learn and understand the complexities of this issue.”

Sadag said in a statement on Sunday that it was “proud and honoured to have a platform with Miss SA to have these important conversations around mental health, and to help break the stigma around mental illness in the country”.

“By using her powerful platform and her compassion towards mental health, we hope to debunk myths, encourage people to seek help and share practical self-help tips for people to use as part of their mental wellness.”

Musida’s first guest will be clinical psychologist and Sadag board member Zamo Mbele.

“Their discussion will include the difference between mental health and mental illness; mental health stats in SA; how it impacts people; what are some of the different types of mental health issues; who treats them; what resources are available and how Covid-19 has impacted mental health,” said Sadag.

On Monday, February 15, the focus will be on teen depression to mark Teen Suicide Prevention Week.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Researchers find SA’s lockdown had 'significant, negative impact on happiness'

If you felt positive about SA at the onset of the global pandemic, but found happiness draining away as the lockdown progressed and deaths began to ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Teen depression: 'There are days when I look in the mirror and think, I don’t want to be here'

Chloe* had already planned her death months before her 12th birthday
Lifestyle
1 day ago

ICU trauma probe: Psychiatrist studies triggers of mental illness in patients

Psychiatrists call it post-ICU syndrome, or the development of mental illness after admission to an intensive care unit, which is common in patients ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  2. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  3. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man arrested during beach protest to 'end lockdown' South Africa
  5. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X