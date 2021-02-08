SA halts AstraZeneca shots, but UK says it prevents Covid-19 deaths

South Africa halted the rollout of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, but Britain said the shot still stopped death and serious illness.

The novel coronavirus has killed 2.3 million people and turned normal life upside down for billions, but new variants of the virus have raised fears that the world could be locked in a cat-and-mouse battle for years with the pathogen.

Researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Oxford said the AstraZeneca vaccine provided minimal protection against mild or moderate infection from the so-called South African variant among young people.

Prof Shabir Madhi, lead investigator on the AstraZeneca trial in SA, said the vaccine's similarity to another produced by Johnson & Johnson, which reduced severe disease by 89%, suggested it would still prevent serious illness or death.

"There's still some hope that the AstraZeneca vaccine might well perform as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a different age-group demographic [with] severe disease," he told BBC radio.