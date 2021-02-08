SA hopes to get some of J&J's one-shot Covid-19 vaccines this week

SA hopes to get some doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine around the end of this week, a senior health official said on Monday, after halting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of disappointing trial data.

J&J's vaccine was a good fit at this stage, health ministry deputy director-general Anban Pillay told state broadcaster SABC, but did not say how many doses the country would soon receive.

Previously, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had secured nine million J&J doses that were due to start arriving in the second quarter.

The J&J vaccine is not yet authorised for use in South Africa, although the US company has initiated a "rolling submission" with local regulator Sahpra.

Pillay said the J&J vaccine had shown in trials to be highly effective in preventing hospitalisation and death, and said it was an advantage that it was a one-shot vaccine that could be stored at fridge temperatures.