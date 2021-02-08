South Africa

Taxi driver who claimed that victim initiated sex gets life for rape

08 February 2021 - 15:50
In October 2019 at about 9am, the 22-year-old woman was hitchhiking from Mdantsane to town in East London when Majavu picked her up along the way.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

His victim was threatened with a broken bottle top, raped and pushed into a ditch while tied up in October 2019.

And on Monday, the taxi driver responsible for the brutal attack on his 22-year-old victim was sentenced to life imprisonment by the East London regional court.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Anda Majavu claimed during his trial that the victim initiated the sexual encounter.

“He was, however, unable to explain why the victim had injuries. In aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor, Thando Feni, asked the court for a life sentence because of the horrific nature of the crime. He said gender-based violence was rife and that a strong message needed to be sent to the community that women are protected by courts,” said Ngcakani.

According to the NPA, the 35-year-old taxi driver picked up the young woman in October 2019, when she was travelling from Mdantsane to town.

“Majavu first dropped off another passenger and when it was just the two of them in the vehicle he started to threaten her with a broken bottle top and drove to a secluded area, where he raped her. He drove off with her and continued to threaten her not to try to escape.

“He then found another secluded area ... where he raped her again, gagging her mouth and binding her legs, arms and wrists,” said Ngcakani.

Majavu then pushed her into a ditch, covered her with shrubs and drove away.

“After a while, she managed to untie her legs. Her wrists were so tightly bound that the material cut into her flesh. She ran towards the road where she was rescued by a motorist who took her to the Cambridge police station. The police arrested Majavu a few days later.”

TimesLIVE

