‘Tragic and sad day’: farmer on death of seven children in river

The driver of a car swept away by floodwaters managed to escape to safety but went back into the river to try and rescue the seven children who were with him.

A farmworker ran to call for help on the Somerset East farm in Steynsrus on Sunday morning, but it was too late.

By the time farmer Kobus Joubert, his father Frits and nephew Henko Delport arrived at the scene, there was only an eerie silence.

The seven children and the driver had drowned.

“When we arrived ... we didn’t even see the car. If I had to walk past there and didn’t know there was a car in the water, I would have never known that people have died,” Joubert told TimesLIVE on Monday.

Joubert was alerted to the incident just after 9am when a worker sought help at their farm at Somerset East in Steynsrus.

“The farmworker came rushing to us and asked if they could use the tractor because one of their family members drove the car into [the river] so the water swept the car away.

“We initially thought that the car wasn’t really swept away and they just wanted to pull it out,” he said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the driver, Tshokolo Hlongwane, two adult males, Mohau Mokoena and Swartbooi Hlongwane, four boys and three girls were in the white Honda Ballade that ploughed into the water.

Makhele said the two men and driver managed to get out of the vehicle.

“The driver went back into the water to try to save the children from drowning but was also swept away by water,” Makhele said.

Joubert said they were met by a group of anxious people gathered around the water.

“When we arrived and didn’t see the car, one of the workers said the car was about 50m from where it was first swept away.”