UKZN spends R73m on 'cash for places' investigation

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) says it has spent more than R73m on Operation Clever — a four-year investigation into allegations of “places for sale” at its medical school and other corrupt activities.

In a statement released on Monday, executive head of corporate relations Normah Zondo said 31 employees were implicated and had been suspended, with students and external parties also implicated. Disciplinary proceedings had been instituted and there had been dismissals and resignations and, where necessary, outcomes reported to the police.

The statement comes in the wake of a partially successful court application launched by self-styled corruption buster and convicted fraudster Visham Panday in terms of access to information legislation in which he sought a copy of the final investigation report and other details relating to the probe.

Last month Durban high court judge Mahendra Chetty ruled that while Panday had no direct involvement in the affairs of the university, the country’s laws allowed even “busy bodies” to vindicate their rights against public bodies through access to information legislation.

In the interests of transparency, he ruled that the university must disclose the costs of the operation to date and the costs of providing a safe house and security for one of the lead investigators.