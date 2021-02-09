AstraZeneca vaccine has major role to play, SA trial lead says

The lead investigator on the SA trial of AstraZeneca's vaccine said he believed it had a major role to play in Africa and globally, despite data showing the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by the country's dominant virus variant.

Prof Shabir Madhi from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg told Reuters he would begin rolling out the one million AstraZeneca doses already in the country immediately, since they expire in April and it would be reckless to waste them.

“It doesn't make any sense to have one million doses of vaccine available to us which are known to be safe and to not start distributing it at least for high-risk groups,” Madhi said in an interview.

SA health officials said on Sunday they were putting AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold temporarily while they sought scientific advice on how to proceed. Vaccinations had been due to start soon, after the first vaccine doses arrived by plane from India last week.