Cop charged with four ‘underworld’ figures over murder of ‘Steroid King’

Four alleged underworld characters and a police officer appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday after they handed themselves over to police in connection with a nightclub turf war which culminated in the 2017 murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein.

The underworld figures were André Naudé, bouncer boss and right-hand man to alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman; debt collector Sam Farquharson; Jakobus Stevens; and Egan Norman.

They are accused of acts of violence and intimidation, murder and conspiracy to commit murder as part of their efforts to help the 27s prison gang take over nightclub security in Cape Town.

Sea Point police sergeant and former anti-gang unit detective Wayne Henderson appeared on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

He is accused of accepting a R100,000 bribe to help one of the suspects in the Wainstein murder case, Matthew Breedt, to avoid prosecution.