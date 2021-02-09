Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6.5% as SA records just 1,742 new cases
SA recorded just 1,742 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it was the positivity rate of just 6.48% that will likely be most pleasing.
Just before the start of the second wave of infections late last year, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize stated that a positivity rate of more than 10% was of concern.
But in the latest statistics released by Mkhize on Monday showed that the positivity rate was significantly lower than this, with the 1,742 new cases coming from 26,859 tests.
There have now been 1,479,253 total cases of Covid-19 confirmed across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country 11 months ago.
Mkhize also reported on Tuesday night that 396 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 46,869.
Of the new deaths, 118 were in Limpopo, 85 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 81 were in Gauteng, 65 were in the Western Cape, 20 were in the Eastern Cape, 18 were in Mpumalanga, six were in the Free State and three were in the Northern Cape.
To date, 1,367,247 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 92%.
TimesLIVE