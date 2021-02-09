Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6.5% as SA records just 1,742 new cases

SA recorded just 1,742 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it was the positivity rate of just 6.48% that will likely be most pleasing.

Just before the start of the second wave of infections late last year, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize stated that a positivity rate of more than 10% was of concern.

But in the latest statistics released by Mkhize on Monday showed that the positivity rate was significantly lower than this, with the 1,742 new cases coming from 26,859 tests.