First it was whether to take the jab, now health-care workers must decide which one

When TimesLIVE spoke to Coetzee on Friday, she said it was prudent for doctors to get the vaccine as they were on the first line working with Covid on a daily basis — but, she said, doctors still needed to understand more about the virus and so Sama was receiving lots of questions around vaccines.

The three main questions doctors are asking Sama were:

How effective was the vaccine and would they be able to spread the virus if they had received the vaccine?

If the doctor had a compromised immunity would the vaccine still be able to protect them from the virus? (This after a research paper stating the vaccine was only 47% effective in the immune compromised).

Doctors understand they would probably not end up in hospital after having the vaccine — but they were asking about how effective the vaccine would be on the new virus variants.

Otherwise, she said, doctors were saying they were willing to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Consulting physician and GP Grant Lindsay began working for a large mining company in July specifically to consult on Covid. The company, which operates in the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, employs 2,100 people.

“We took the decision to wait and see when the vaccine would be available to the mining industry. We have been told it will cost R20bn to cover the whole industry in SA and the government is expecting the company to cover the costs. When it becomes available we will make that call. It’s also going to be different in each province as every province will have its own [rollout system]," said Lindsay.

He said the company had created its own field hospital for its employees in Bapsfontein, Ekhuruleni.

“We were concerned with people not being able to get admitted to hospitals, so we built the field hospital to accommodate our employees — at no cost to the employees. We also have a vehicle with oxygen which can take [the sick] straight to the field hospital.”

He said he would not be taking the vaccine himself.

“There have been no animal trials and it is still very early in the study — nowhere in history has there ever been a vaccine created this quickly.

“Vaccines are also not without their risk. The main thing to worry about is serum sickness [an immune response that's similar to an allergic reaction]; it has the same reaction as yuppie flu [aka chronic fatigue syndrome — a condition with fever, aching, and prolonged tiredness and depression, typically occurring after a viral infection].”

Tembisa Hospital medicine consultant Dr Mpumi Smith said he was excited about the vaccine.

“We really want it. I know first-hand what this disease is like. It’s terrible. I have survived it myself. Even though I have had Covid-19, the antibodies do not last that long, so this jab will be like a booster shot for me.”

He said all of his colleagues were keen to be vaccinated.

“It is going to make a huge difference, especially to those who have not yet had Covid-19. It will provide people extra protection especially given how unpredictable it is. It doesn’t matter if you are old or young, it can take anyone’s life.”

He said while they did not know when they would be inoculated they were hearing it could be Valentine’s Day.

“We have heard Valentine’s Day in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, but we do not yet know for sure. We definitely hope it will be this month.”