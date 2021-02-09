South Africa

Four young children die after falling into hole in Cape Town

09 February 2021 - 08:29
The K9 dog unit K9 was deployed to assist in the search for the four children.
The K9 dog unit K9 was deployed to assist in the search for the four children.
Image: Johan Marais

The bodies of four children were found after they fell into a hole in Nyanga, Cape Town, the city's emergency services said.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the incident near the N2 Borcherds Quarry intersection around 3pm on Monday.

Carelse said the Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival the officer informed the control centre that three minors fell into a hole.”

Carelse said just after 6pm the bodies of two boys were retrieved.

With the help of the K9 unit the body of the third child was found at around 9pm, Carelse said.

The body of the “unaccounted” fourth child was found at around 2.20am on Tuesday, he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

One adult, seven children drown after car plunges into river in Free State

One man and seven children drowned after in which they were travelling plunged into a river at a farm in Steynrus in Free State at the weekend, ...
News
1 day ago

‘Tragic and sad day’: farmer on death of seven children in river

Stillness hung over a Free State river after it swallowed a vehicle carrying 10 people, leaving eight dead.
News
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  2. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  5. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X