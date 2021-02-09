'Give India vaccine to healthy people'
Professor says dumping suspended AstraZeneca will be wasteful
09 February 2021 - 11:01
Don't throw away the one million AstraZeneca jabs. Give them to healthier people.
This is what experts have advised the government to do with the more than a million vaccines that arrived in the country last week after they were found not to offer protection against mild to moderate disease caused by the dominant Covid-19 variant in SA.
Last week, the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine from India arrived in SA amid renewed hope in the fight against Covid-19.
But professor of vaccinology at Wits University Shabir Madhi said a vaccine trial by his team showed that up until the end of October, the vaccine presented potential and people who took a dose were 75% less likely to be infected.
