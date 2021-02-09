Prayers to appease ‘angry spirits’ as Durban crematorium packs up on the day it was due to resume operations

Two cremations at Durban’s embattled Mobeni Heights crematorium, which resumed operations on Monday after years, were cancelled at the last minute when a furnace packed up.

On Monday, eThekwini municipality announced three bodies were scheduled for cremation at its facility in Chatsworth, south of Durban.

The crematorium had not been fully operational for years and this drew widespread outrage from the community.

“The state-of-the-art furnace was imported from a manufacturer in the US last year and underwent several tests to ensure effectiveness and compliance with protocols governing operation of these establishments,” municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said on Monday.

He said the new facility was fully digital and could be monitored electronically by its manufacturers abroad.

However, community activist Visvin Reddy told TimesLIVE two cremations were cancelled because of the malfunctioning furnace.