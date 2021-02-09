SA mulls 'stepped' rollout as global health officials back AstraZeneca vaccine

Health officials around the world gave their backing to the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 after a study showing it had little effect against mild disease caused by the variant now spreading quickly in SA rang global alarms.

The prospect that new virus variants could evolve the ability to elude vaccines is one of the main risks hanging over the global strategy to emerge from the pandemic by rolling out vaccines this year.

SA, where a new variant now accounts for the vast bulk of cases, initially announced a pause in its rollout of one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, on Monday it said it could still roll it out in a “stepped manner” by distributing 100,000 doses and monitoring it to see if it prevents hospitalisations and deaths.

“It is vastly too early to be dismissing this vaccine,” said Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a foundation that co-leads the global Covax programme to provide vaccine doses in poor countries.