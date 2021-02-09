WATCH | ‘I have extreme anxiety’- Frontline burial workers prep for ‘inevitable’ Covid-19 third wave

Tears well up in Aboo Sayed’s eyes and his voice cracks as he recounts the story of two siblings holding one another, sobbing, at the previous day’s burial service carried out by the Saaberie Chishty Burial Society.

No other family member was present as they were all infected with coronavirus.

“These two siblings held each other and cried out, which broke our hearts. That’s when we realised we need to be strong for them, to try and support and make it easier for them,” Sayed recounts.