WATCH | Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on the Covid front line

South African front-line health-care staff have been tirelessly battling the Covid-19 pandemic since the country's first cases were recorded in March 2020.

At Tembisa Hospital, near the nation's capital, head of internal medicine Dr Portia Ngwata says she hasn't taken a day off since the start of the pandemic.

“I personally haven't taken leave since 2020 until today. My staff, the leave that they actually have is when they're sick. We've got continuous fatigue. We just wish this virus would give us a break,” Ngwata says.

During the initial outbreak of the virus, sister Lydia Dikeledi Mathibela spent her 12-hour shifts caring for Covid positive patients in the hospital's then repurposed family medicine ward.

“I thought maybe I'd lose my family, maybe I'd even die now,” the single mother says.