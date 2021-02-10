Construction worker killed in accident during renovations to Randburg home

A construction worker was killed on Wednesday when a structure at a residence in Boskruin, north of Johannesburg, collapsed on him.

Robert Mulaudzi, Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson, said the accident happened while three construction workers were doing renovations to the house.

“They were working on a scaffold when one man fell from the top and on to a concrete slab, where he was trapped. He was confirmed dead on the scene. The other men also fell but were not trapped,” he said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, whose team was also on the scene, said the two other men sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to hospital. But the third man was declared dead at the scene.