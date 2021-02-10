Enforced wage hike for farmworkers: concern it may lead to job losses, food price increases

The increase in the national minimum wage, with effect from March 1, is likely to lead to further job losses in the agricultural sector.

Agricultural organisations said employers might not be able to absorb these increases, and if they did, this could mean an increase in food prices.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi announced on Tuesday that the national minimum wage for each ordinary hour worked had been increased from R20.76 to R21.69.

The special dispensation for farmworkers has now been done away with. The minimum wage for farmworkers will now be equalised with the other sectors, from R18.69 per hour to R21.69 per hour.

Agbiz warned that the sharp increase in the national minimum wage will negatively affect various labour-intensive subsectors of agriculture.