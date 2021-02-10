Extradition request by Botswana for 'fraudster' was lawfully received: SCA

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a businessman arrested in SA who is contesting the lawfulness of his detention pending an extradition request by Botswana.

Timothy Marsland, who has dual citizenship in SA and the UK and residency in Botswana, was arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on July 12 2019 on his way to Germany.

He was arrested after Botswana caused Interpol to issue a Red Notice for his arrest.

The Red Notice alleged Marsland had laundered 200,000 pula (R269,800) from the Botswana Public Officers Fund while he was a director of Capital Management Botswana, which was entrusted to manage and invest the funds.

The notice also claimed that he attempted to obtain, by false pretences, 71 million pula (R95.7m) from First National Bank of Botswana.