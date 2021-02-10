South Africa

Former KZN station cleaner sentenced for selling police ammo and equipment

10 February 2021 - 11:04
A former cleaner at the Bayview police station in Chatsworth, south of Durban, was sentenced to five years in jail for selling police uniforms and ammunition in 2017.
A former cleaner at the Bayview police station in Chatsworth, south of Durban, was sentenced to five years in jail for selling police uniforms and ammunition in 2017.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A former police employee from KwaZulu-Natal was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for selling service equipment including live ammunition and uniforms. 

Inderaj Bisoondaram, 54, who was previously employed as a cleaner at Bayview police station in Chatsworth, south of Durban, was handed a five-year prison sentence in the Durban magistrate's court last Thursday after he was convicted on 12 counts of corruption in November. 

Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Bisoondaram, together with his accomplice warrant officer Samuel Govindasamy, 49, were found to have sold items belonging to the police between April and October 2017. 

"Between April and October 2017, the accused and his accomplice were selling police equipment including bulletproof vests, pepper sprays, live rounds of ammunition and police uniforms."

Bisoondaram was sentenced to five years for corruption, conspiracy to commit corruption, unlawful possession of stolen property, unlawful wearing or use of police uniforms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mhlongo said Govindasamy would appear in the same court on March 16.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop among five in Cape court for spate of gang turf war hits

The group faces 18 counts, including murder, corruption, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms
News
13 hours ago

Drugs, homemade guns and an AK47: KZN cops arrest two in separate busts

Two people were arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal after police made two major busts on Thursday, confiscating an array of firearms including an ...
News
4 days ago

Three suspected blue light hijackers arrested

Three suspected blue light hijackers were arrested in Tembisa at the weekend, Gauteng police said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  5. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X