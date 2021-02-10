Former KZN station cleaner sentenced for selling police ammo and equipment

A former police employee from KwaZulu-Natal was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for selling service equipment including live ammunition and uniforms.

Inderaj Bisoondaram, 54, who was previously employed as a cleaner at Bayview police station in Chatsworth, south of Durban, was handed a five-year prison sentence in the Durban magistrate's court last Thursday after he was convicted on 12 counts of corruption in November.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Bisoondaram, together with his accomplice warrant officer Samuel Govindasamy, 49, were found to have sold items belonging to the police between April and October 2017.

"Between April and October 2017, the accused and his accomplice were selling police equipment including bulletproof vests, pepper sprays, live rounds of ammunition and police uniforms."

Bisoondaram was sentenced to five years for corruption, conspiracy to commit corruption, unlawful possession of stolen property, unlawful wearing or use of police uniforms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mhlongo said Govindasamy would appear in the same court on March 16.

TimesLIVE