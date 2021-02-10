Leaders want to be first to take the jab: 5 takeouts from Zweli Mkhize on SA’s Covid-19 vaccine plan

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said there are ongoing discussions about how the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered among the country’s leaders.

He said many want to lead by example and be the first to receive the vaccine to assure the public it is safe.

The minister was briefing the media on Wednesday about SA’s vaccination plan.

Here are five important things you need to know:

Vaccines have not expired

Mkhize said the AstraZeneca vaccines which will be rolled out in SA have not expired. He also dismissed speculation that government will administer expired vaccines.

“The vaccines have not expired. It is important to underline that because when the issue of expiry is raised, some people say the vaccines will be administered to people after the expiry date, and that is not the case.”