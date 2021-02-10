Mother whose children’s bodies were burnt beyond recognition remains in custody

The case against a 25-year-old mother facing charges for the murders of her two children was postponed to Monday.

The children’s bodies were found in an abandoned building in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria, burnt beyond recognition.

The woman appeared in the Atteridgeville magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the double murder of her daughters and will remain in custody until her next appearance.

The bodies of the two girls, aged between five and eight, were found last Friday.

At the time of the gruesome discovery, the deceased were unknown and there was little information about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen General Elias Mawela welcomed the swift unravelling of the double murder.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police received information within two days that assisted in determining the deceased were siblings.

“A priority investigation unfolded owing to the fact that this was a brutal crime committed against minors. Within two days police had valuable information that assisted in determining the deceased were siblings, and also led to the arrest on February 7 of a 25-year old woman at Stadium Plaza in Atteridgeville,” said Peters.

