Only a donkey cart can transport coffin to grave

Roads in an Eastern Cape village are so bad that a funeral parlour has to hire a donkey cart to transport a coffin to the graveyard.

In some instances, locals use ladders as stretchers to carry departed relatives to their graves. The coffins are simply too heavy to do otherwise.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its strict protocols mean burials have to take place quickly, but for years residents of Nyumaga village in Centane have been complaining about the state of their roads.

That they have to use such drastic measures to lay their loved ones to rest is a disgrace, they told DispatchLIVE on Tuesday.

As testimony to the conditions they have lived with for decades, it took DispatchLIVE 40 minutes to drive the last 15km leading to the village.

Malibongwe Pikisa walked 5km to meet DispatchLIVE because the road is too treacherous where he lives.

Funerals had become an “embarrassment”, Pikisa said.

On Saturday, a hearse and mourners could not drive to the graveyard.

“When it rains, people have to organise donkeys. No car can drive here. The roads have never been done. No contractor has ever been here.

“We don't want people to protest because we don’t encourage that, but we need the government to come and see this because they have never been here,” he said.