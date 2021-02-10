Pfizer could directly deliver Covid-19 shots to SA vaccination points

Pfizer said it could deliver its Covid-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage and distribution, directly to points of vaccination in South Africa.

SA is scrambling to secure supplies after the AstraZeneca vaccine it planned to use to kick off its immunisation campaign showed greatly reduced efficacy against the Covid-19 virus variant now dominant in the country.

Pfizer said it had allocated vaccine doses to SA and was in discussions with the government.

“We are enabling direct shipment to the point of vaccination in a thermal shipper that will maintain the ultra-low temperature required for up to 10 days unopened,” Pfizer told Reuters in an e-mailed response to questions late on Tuesday.