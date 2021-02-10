South Africa

SA records 3,159 Covid-19 cases and 276 deaths in the past 24 hours

10 February 2021 - 22:32 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night that 3,159 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night that 3,159 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours.
Image: GCIS

After two days of fewer than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night that the number of infections in a 24-hour period had breached the 3,000 mark.

There were 3,159 new infections recorded in the past day, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded to date to 1,482,412.

However, it was another day where the positivity rate - which is the number of new cases against the number of tests in the same period - was again below the 10% mark. The new infections came from 35,195 tests, at a positivity rate of 8.97%.

Mkhize also reported 276 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the total death toll from the coronavirus in SA in 47,145.

Of the new deaths, 126 were in Gauteng, 34 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 33 in the Eastern Cape, 31 in the Western Cape, 21 in Mpumalanga, 20 in the Free State, eight in the Northern Cape and three in Limpopo.

To date, 1,367,247 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 92.7%.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6.5% as SA records 1,742 new cases

SA recorded 1,742 Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hours, but it was the positivity rate of 6.48% that will likely be the good news.
News
1 day ago

SA records 1,376 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the lowest since November 16

There were just 1,375 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since November 8.
News
2 days ago

SA to start Covid-19 vaccinations with J&J doses

SA will start its immunisation campaign with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZeneca's shot offered minimal protection ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa
  5. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X