South Africa

Serial rapist who stalked Eastern Cape farming town gets four life terms, plus 125 years

10 February 2021 - 07:00
The 31-year-old serial rapist from Alexandria was sentenced by the Grahamstown high court.
The 31-year-old serial rapist from Alexandria was sentenced by the Grahamstown high court.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

Serial rapist Siyabulela Mkayo has been sentenced to four life terms and 125 years in prison for raping, assaulting and robbing eight women over six years. .

The 31-year-old from Alexandria, a small farming town in the Eastern Cape, was sentenced by the Grahamstown high court on Monday after he harassed women in the area from 2012 to 2018. His reign of terror started in January 2012 when Mkayo, armed with a knife, accosted a woman walking alone at night, said provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“He assaulted her from behind, punched and slapped her. He took her cellphone and cash. The assault continued as he dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her. His spree of terror continued using the same modus operandi,” Ngcakani said.

He would approach women walking alone at night or in the early hours of the morning and hit or stab them before raping them.

His last victim was 21 at the time but she escaped after being raped and took the police to his house.

“She was walking alone in the early hours of the morning at Zinkoya area in Alexandria when he grabbed her and dragged her to the house where he lived. He raped her but she managed to escape and ran to the police station. She took the police to the house and Mkayo was arrested. He was linked through DNA evidence to seven of the rapes,” said Ngcakani.

His trial started in January and he was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty.

During argument in aggravation of sentence, advocate Nickie Turner said Mkayo proved to be a dangerous, persistent and premeditated predator.

“His actions were goal-directed, premeditated and planned. He represents an ongoing danger to the physical and mental wellbeing of women and the community must be protected against him,” she said.

The acting director of public prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Livingstone Sakata, welcomed the sentence.

“This sentence shows that violence against women can no more be tolerated. I wish to thank both the prosecutor and the investigating team for their determination,” said Sakata.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN man gets life in prison for rape of girlfriend’s 5-year-old child

A 28-year-old man who sexually molested his girlfriend’s five-year-old child was sentenced to life imprisonment in the KwaDukuza regional court on ...
News
1 day ago

Taxi driver who claimed that victim initiated sex gets life for rape

His victim was threatened with a broken bottle top, raped and pushed into a ditch while tied up.
News
1 day ago

Cases of sexual assault mount against Eastern Cape traditional healer

A 71-year-old Eastern Cape traditional healer is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Wednesday to apply for bail after his ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  5. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X