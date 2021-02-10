Teargas and rubber bullets for protesters in northern KZN

The police had to use teargas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Officers were called to intervene when municipal officials, who were working to fix damaged valves to restore the water supply, came under attack from community members. Police are investigating sabotage and damage to municipal water infrastructure.

This comes after valves in the pipe system in Madlankala were allegedly locked and welded on, blocking the supply of water to surrounding communities at eSikhawini.

Municipal employees fled after allegedly coming under attack from protesters who blocked streets with burning debris. After the crowds were dispersed, it was discovered that water infrastructure was damaged again.