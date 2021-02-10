South Africa

Teargas and rubber bullets for protesters in northern KZN

10 February 2021 - 16:48 By Mluleki Mdletshe
Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters in Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters in Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The police had to use teargas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Officers were called to intervene when municipal officials, who were working to fix  damaged valves to restore the water supply, came under attack from community members. Police are investigating sabotage and damage to municipal water infrastructure.

This comes after valves in the pipe system in Madlankala were allegedly locked and welded on, blocking the supply of water to surrounding communities at eSikhawini.

Municipal employees fled after allegedly coming under attack from protesters who blocked streets with burning debris. After the crowds were dispersed, it was discovered that water infrastructure was damaged again.

The incident happened while the uMhlathuze city mayor, Mduduzi Mhlongo, was meeting a delegation of the protesters to address community grievances.

The Madlankala route remains blocked and law enforcement are monitoring the situation, trying to restore calm and open roads to allow safe movement as well as social services.

In a statement, municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said they were aware of the challenges concerning the supply of water in these areas, and had been working to restore the supply through their systems.

“We are also confronted with challenges, ranging from a number of illegal connections, acts of sabotage in our infrastructure and as a result, we have opened cases with SAPS to investigate and instituted a forensic investigation.

“We are hoping that all these investigations will reveal who exactly has interfered with our infrastructure so that they are brought to book,” said Mapholoba.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SACP calls for report detailing damning KZN municipality corruption allegations to be made public

The SACP in the Far North district of KwaZulu-Natal has accused municipal officials of looting coffers to increase salaries, buy diesel for ...
Politics
1 day ago

Former KZN municipal worker arrested for allegedly defrauding state of almost R500k

A former employee of the Ndwedwe municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal was arrested and charged by the Hawks for alleged fraud amounting to almost ...
News
9 hours ago

Failing councils must face consequences, Ramaphosa tells Mabuyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on premier Oscar Mabuyane to ensure there is consequence management for failing councils in the Eastern Cape.
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa
  5. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X