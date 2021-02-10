WATCH | Oxygen home deliveries breathe new life into Covid-19 fight

When Ashwell Tiflin's ambulance service business took a hit during lockdown, he decided to use his knowledge and skills in another way to help out where he could.

Tiflin played his part by delivering oxygen tanks, masks and oximeters to Covid-19 patients in their homes. The idea was sparked when he saw a demand from patients requiring oxygen at home, instead of at hospitals.

He and his team started providing the service towards the end of the first wave of Covid-19 in SA and have continued since. In the first wave all his customers survived, but as the second wave hit, things got more tough.