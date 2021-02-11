South Africa

A month later, and still no bridge for stranded Eastern Cape villagers

School is about to start and children must swim to cross the river

11 February 2021 - 11:31 By Ziyanda Zweni
Residents of Mncuncuzo village are at the mercy of the dangerous Lincuncuzo River.
Image: SUPPLIED

It is a month since the transport department promised residents of Mncuncuzo village they would have a temporary bridge, but nothing has been done.

Scores of villagers, whose daily lives depend on using the low-lying bridge, whether by transport or on foot, are sharply disappointed.

Villagers had high hopes that by the time schools opened on Monday, their children would not have to worry about crossing the dangerous Lincuncuzo river.

The Dispatch reported on January 14 that more than 20 schools and three clinics would be affected. The route connects the towns of Cala and Cofimvaba.

