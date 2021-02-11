COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Melbourne steps up Covid-19 tests as quarantine hotel cluster rises to 10 cases
February 11 2021 - 09:16
Mkhize laughs off suggestions chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng 'prayed' the AstraZeneca vaccine away
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has laughed off suggestions that chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng managed to “pray away” the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying the vaccine was not from the devil.
Last year, Mogoeng turned heads when he prayed against vaccines containing “666" and “vaccines of the devil”.
He said his prayer was meant for “every well-meaning Christian” to pray to God to destroy any vaccine that would negatively affect the lives of people.
February 11 2021 - 09:00
Malaysia offers Covid-19 vaccinations to foreign residents, undocumented migrants
Malaysia will extend its free Covid-19 vaccination programme to all foreigners residing in the country, including students, refugees and undocumented migrants, the government said on Thursday.
The Southeast Asian country is expected to begin its vaccine rollout at the end of this month, aiming to cover at least 80% of its 32 million population within a year.
“A safe environment free from Covid-19 can only be achieved when as many Malaysian residents as possible are immunised,” the government committee on vaccine supply said in a statement.
February 11 2021 - 07:58
Melbourne steps up Covid-19 tests as quarantine hotel cluster rises to 10 cases
Health authorities in Australia's Victoria state ramped up contact tracing and prepared for more mass testing of residents in Melbourne on Thursday as the number of infections in a new Covid-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel rose to ten.
More than 22,500 test results were conducted in the past 24 hours in Australia's second most populous city and authorities urged Melbourne's residents to get tested amid fears of community transmission from infected workers at the Holiday Inn in the city.
Two new cases were reported on Thursday, both primary household contacts of Holiday Inn hotel staff, Victoria's state health authority said in a statement. Two cases reported on Wednesday had included a hotel worker and a returned traveller who had exited quarantine on Sunday.
February 11 2021 - 07:50
Zimbabwe purchases 600,000 Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccinations
Zimbabwe has purchased 600,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated, its information minister said on Wednesday, adding these were due to arrive in Zimbabwe by the start of March.
Monica Mutsvangwa also said Zimbabwe negotiating with Russia over the procurement of its Sputnik vaccines and was expecting more doses from India and COVAX.
A total of 800,000 Sinopharm doses will be in the country by the start of March, Mutsvangwa said in a video posted on the information ministry's Twitter feed on Wednesday, with aircraft heading to China to collect the shots no later than February 13.
February 11 2021 - 07:44
SA aims to immunise up to 500,000 health workers in J&J study, scientist says
SA aims to immunise between 350,000 and 500,000 health workers with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine in an “implementation study” to further evaluate the shot, the president of the Medical Research Council said.
Glenda Gray, co-lead investigator on the local leg of a J&J global trial, told Reuters that SA expected to get batches of around 80,000 doses every seven to 14 days for the study, once it is approved.
The implementation study would be aimed at further evaluating J&J's vaccine in the field and would be akin to a phase IIIb study, Gray said. J&J's vaccine has already been tested in the global phase III trial involving more than 40,000 participants including over 6,000 in SA.
February 11 2021 07:17
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,237 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,237 to 2,310,233, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 666 to 63,635, the tally showed.
Reuters
February 11 2021 - 07:14
US CDC says fully vaccinated people need not quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday people who have been given full doses of the coronavirus vaccine no longer need to quarantine after an exposure to someone with the Covid-19 disease."
Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with Covid-19," the CDC said.
The criteria include that the people exposed to Covid-19 were fully vaccinated, exposure was within three months after receipt of the last dose, and they have remained asymptomatic since the current exposure, according to the agency.
Reuters
February 11 2021 - 07:00
Vaccinating as many people as possible is key to saving SA's recovery
Vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, is critical for saving SA's economy, businesses, and livelihoods — all while boosting social development.
This is according to speakers at a multi-stakeholder webinar on the role of vaccines in economic and social recovery.
The speakers included Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach, Afrika Tikkun Group CEO Marc Lubner and University of the Free State chancellor Prof Bonang Mohale. The webinar was organised by youth development non-profit organisation Afrika Tikkun.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35 195 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 3 163 new cases, which represents a 6% positivity rate. A further 276 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 47 145 to date. Read more here https://t.co/GrtsEVa8I2 pic.twitter.com/kabnFuRZ7z— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 10, 2021