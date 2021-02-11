South Africa

‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba

Former minister says commission has 'ignored' his requests to cross-examine and government 'refused' to foot the bill for his lawyers

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
11 February 2021 - 11:44
Former finance, public enterprises and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba must appear before the state capture commission from March 8-12. File image.
Former finance, public enterprises and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba must appear before the state capture commission from March 8-12. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba says deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has instructed him to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry next month.

This, he says, is “presumably to help him separate fact from fiction”.

“But his secretariat has, so far, ignored my requests to cross-examine those who’ve told unsubstantiated fabrications and self-serving distortions about me,” Gigaba said in a message on Twitter.

A number of witnesses who have appeared before the commission have implicated Gigaba in state capture.

One of the witnesses alleged Gigaba's suits were paid for by cash received from the controversial Gupta family.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Another witness said governance issues crept in at national carrier SAA soon after Gigaba took over as public enterprises minister.

Former CEO of SAA Sizakele Mzimela told the state capture commission there was good governance under Gigaba's predecessor, minister Barbara Hogan. But this broke down when Gigaba took over as the political principal in 2010, it is alleged.

Gigaba said on Thursday the government he had served was refusing to pay the R1m his lawyers need to help him prepare for his appearance before Zondo, scheduled for March 8-12.

“I’ll, however, be appearing before His Lordship. This notwithstanding. Even if it costs me my home.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks officials acted with 'malice', Norma Mngoma arrest was unlawful: judge

The Pretoria high court has set aside Nomachule "Norma" Mngoma’s arrest and found the decision to confiscate her cellphones and laptops was unlawful, ...
News
2 hours ago

Gigaba cleared: Mkhwebane says former minister did not abuse power in Gupta naturalisation

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, saying he did not abuse his powers by granting early ...
Politics
3 days ago

Zondo asks for another three months to finish state capture work

The state capture commission has filed its urgent application to extend its tenure until the end of June, saying the Covid-19 lockdown meant a ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa
  3. IN PICTURES | Local residents celebrate as Vaal Dam fills to the brim South Africa
  4. Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud South Africa
  5. Lockdown protester locked up after 'shouting and swearing' in court South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X