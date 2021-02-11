‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba
Former minister says commission has 'ignored' his requests to cross-examine and government 'refused' to foot the bill for his lawyers
Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba says deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has instructed him to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry next month.
This, he says, is “presumably to help him separate fact from fiction”.
“But his secretariat has, so far, ignored my requests to cross-examine those who’ve told unsubstantiated fabrications and self-serving distortions about me,” Gigaba said in a message on Twitter.
2/2... And the state I was serving, the state which is spending R1bn on his commission, is refusing to pay the R1mil my lawyers need in order to help me prepare for my appearance.— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) February 11, 2021
I’ll, however, be appearing before His Lordship. This notwithstanding. Even if it costs me my home.
A number of witnesses who have appeared before the commission have implicated Gigaba in state capture.
One of the witnesses alleged Gigaba's suits were paid for by cash received from the controversial Gupta family.
Another witness said governance issues crept in at national carrier SAA soon after Gigaba took over as public enterprises minister.
Former CEO of SAA Sizakele Mzimela told the state capture commission there was good governance under Gigaba's predecessor, minister Barbara Hogan. But this broke down when Gigaba took over as the political principal in 2010, it is alleged.
Gigaba said on Thursday the government he had served was refusing to pay the R1m his lawyers need to help him prepare for his appearance before Zondo, scheduled for March 8-12.
TimesLIVE