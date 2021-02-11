South Africa

Khwezi Science Report

PODCAST | Prof Madhi on whether you can get reinfected once you've had Covid-19

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
11 February 2021 - 14:34
Wits University’s Prof Shabir Madhi.
Image: Supplied

Vaccines are the talk of the town, but what about the natural immunity (or lack thereof) enjoyed by those who have suffered through Covid-19?

And what about those who were infected but asymptomatic - do they have any antibodies to speak of?

What about immunity against the new variant if you got sick in the first wave? Is an antibody test even worth getting?

In this podcast, Sunday Times senior science reporter Tanya Farber digs into some of these questions with the esteemed Prof Shabir Madhi, a global leader in infectious diseases and a vaccinologist at Wits University, where he is dean of health sciences.

Prof Madhi has also been instrumental in Covid-19 clinical trials taking place in the country.

Listen to the fascinating conversation below:

Minister of health Zweli Mkhize hosted a public briefing on February 10 2021 to address the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine's lack of effectiveness against the 501Y.V2 strand of Covid-19. The minister also gave a revised plan of the country's vaccine rollout.

