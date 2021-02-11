SA aims to immunise up to 500,000 health workers in J&J study, scientist says

SA aims to immunise between 350,000 and 500,000 health workers with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine in an “implementation study” to further evaluate the shot, the president of the Medical Research Council said.

Glenda Gray, co-lead investigator on the local leg of a J&J global trial, told Reuters that SA expected to get batches of around 80,000 doses every seven to 14 days for the study, once it is approved.

The implementation study would be aimed at further evaluating J&J's vaccine in the field and would be akin to a phase IIIb study, Gray said. J&J's vaccine has already been tested in the global phase III trial involving more than 40,000 participants including over 6,000 in SA.