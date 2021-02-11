SA records 2,488 Covid-19 cases and 237 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded another 2,488 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to date to 1,484,900.

But it was another day where a low positivity rate — the number of positive results in relation to the number of tests taken — was recorded.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the 2,488 new cases came from 32,265 tests, at a positivity rate of 7.7%.