SA records 2,488 Covid-19 cases and 237 deaths in 24 hours

SA recorded another 2,488 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to date to 1,484,900.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

But it was another day where a low positivity rate — the number of positive results in relation to the number of tests taken — was recorded.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the 2,488 new cases came from 32,265 tests, at a positivity rate of 7.7%.

Mkhize also reported that there were 237 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities from the respiratory illness to 47,382.

Of the new deaths, 82 were in Gauteng, 46 were in the Eastern Cape, 36 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 25 were in the Free State, 19 were in Mpumalanga, 17 were in the Western Cape, and 12 were in Limpopo.

To date, 1,377,980 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 92.8%.

