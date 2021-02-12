South Africa

15 people arrested on fraud rap related to Nelson Mandela's funeral

12 February 2021 - 10:16
Fifteen people have been arrested for fraud and corruption related to former president Nelson Mandela's funeral.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Fifteen people, including high-profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen, have been arrested for fraud and corruption related to Nelson Mandela's funeral.

“The suspects will be answering to allegations related to the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of the late Dr Nelson Mandela by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. This happened between the period of 2013 and 2014.

“The alleged fraudulent claims add up to a total of R10m,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

She said a thorough investigation by the Hawks had led to the arrest of the suspects on Friday morning.

They will appear on Friday in the East London magistrate's court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

“The Eastern Cape provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Maj-Gen Obed Ngwenya, lauded the investigation team for bringing the perpetrators to justice for squandering resources during a period when the country was mourning the death of an icon.”

TimesLIVE

