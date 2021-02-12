South Africa

Black Sash calls for increase of ‘inadequate’ R350 Covid-19 relief grant

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
12 February 2021 - 16:53
The Black Sash has called for the R350 Covid grant to be extended until the end of the financial year. File photo.
The Black Sash has called for the R350 Covid grant to be extended until the end of the financial year. File photo.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The Black Sash says the three-month extension of the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant (SRD) announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday is inadequate.

The human rights organisation has demanded the grant be aligned with the upper-bound poverty line of R1,268.

It said in the interim, an adjustment to the food poverty line, now at R585, would be adequate.

The Black Sash said the Covid-19 pandemic continued to be an immediate threat and until there were large scale vaccinations, everyone remained at risk.

This meant economic growth would be constrained and sufficient access to health care, food and social security remained important lifelines.

Special Covid-19 grant: Recipients need not reapply if they are on system

Officials are ready to execute the extension of the special R350 Covid-19 grant by another three months.
News
5 hours ago

The organisation said the unemployment rate was now at 30.8% or 43.1%, according to the expanded definition. This meant immediate state intervention in the form of direct cash transfers was required for those who were unable to meet their basic needs.

It said close to 10 million people applied for the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant and  about three million were rejected. This illustrated how pervasive poverty was.

It added that the president’s projection for a recovered economy with significant employment opportunities by the end of 2021 was extremely unrealistic.

“While we note the second three-month extension of the Covid-19 SRD grant, government must immediately adjust the eligibility criteria to include adult women who are unemployed and who receive a child support grant on behalf of children.”

It also said the government must extend the grant until the end of the 2020/2021 financial year, after which basic income support for those aged 18 to 59 years with no to little income needed to be made permanent.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sighs of relief as Cyril Ramaphosa says R350 and TERS grants will be extended

Millions of needy South Africans who were benefiting from the monthly special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 can breathe a sigh of ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March

The cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster until March 15.
News
1 day ago

Poor forced to pay R120 to access R350 social grant

A R120 chunk of the R350 Nomangesi Ndwayana and Nandile Ngemntu will each receive from the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant will go to pay ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  2. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  3. Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud South Africa
  4. Prosecution is 'fruits of a poisoned tree' - Dali Mpofu for Norma Mngoma South Africa
  5. Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X