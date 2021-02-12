Black Sash calls for increase of ‘inadequate’ R350 Covid-19 relief grant

The Black Sash says the three-month extension of the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant (SRD) announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday is inadequate.

The human rights organisation has demanded the grant be aligned with the upper-bound poverty line of R1,268.

It said in the interim, an adjustment to the food poverty line, now at R585, would be adequate.

The Black Sash said the Covid-19 pandemic continued to be an immediate threat and until there were large scale vaccinations, everyone remained at risk.

This meant economic growth would be constrained and sufficient access to health care, food and social security remained important lifelines.