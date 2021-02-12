COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 may significantly increase chances of developing a psychiatric disorder
Pandemic woes seen swelling global ranks of child soldiers
More children could be pushed into joining armed groups in conflict zones as families face increasing poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a top UN official warned on Friday.
The exact number of child soldiers is unknown, but in 2019 alone about 7,740 children — some as young as six — were recruited and used as fighters or in other roles by mostly non-state armed groups, according to United Nations data.
Speaking on International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers — or Red Hand Day — the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba said that number was likely to rise as a result of coronavirus-related hardship.
Cartoon dog pitches Covid-19 vaccines to sceptical Japanese public
As Japan gears up for a Covid-19 vaccination drive, a cheerful cartoon dog chatbot is doing its bit to reassure a notoriously vaccine-sceptical population and answer any questions they might have.
Trust in vaccines in Japan is among the lowest in the world, a study by the Lancet medical journal showed. Only half the population want to take a Covid-19 vaccine, a poll by national broadcaster NHK found last month.
It is among the last major economies to begin its Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which is seen as vital for preparations for the Olympic Games, due to open in fewer than 200 days, after being postponed in 2020 as the coronavirus spread.
Melbourne enters new lockdown, barring Australian Open
Australia's second-most populous city will enter a five-day snap coronavirus lockdown, authorities said on Friday, barring spectators for much of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
A fresh Covid-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight, as authorities rushed to quash the spread of the virus.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown for the state, starting at midnight on Friday, calling it a “short, sharp circuit breaker” banning public gatherings, home auctions, weddings and religious gatherings.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,860
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,860 to 2,320,093, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 556 to 64,191, the tally showed.
New research suggests Covid-19 may cause depression
Psychiatrist says doctors have suspected a link between the novel coronavirus and mental health problems, and the latest studies “appear to be confirming it”.
This is according to psychiatrist Dr Marshinee Naidoo, who practises at the Akeso Alberton mental health facility in Johannesburg.
Naidoo said on Thursday that mental health practitioners long suspected that there may be a link between the novel coronavirus and the development of mental health problems in individuals — but the “latest medical studies now appear to be confirming it”.
‘Lack of trust in SA’s Covid response has pushed people into using ivermectin’
Frontline doctors say the government needs to adopt a less elitist approach to medicines in a time of pandemic
That’s the word from public health and communication specialist Dr Warren Parker, who was a panellist on a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) webinar on Thursday that delved into “What the ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of pandemic”.
The discussion comes in the week a group of South African medical practitioners launched an urgent court application seeking wide-ranging orders to enable them to personally use and prescribe ivermectin.
Vaccines vs variants: the race to immunise the developing world
On a balmy day in January on the outskirts of Pune, a city of three million people in Maharashtra state, women in saris are sitting on plastic chairs under a humming fan waiting for their first shot of Covishield as the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is known in India.
Wearing a white doctor’s coat, Dr Varsha Gaekwad, who is overseeing the first immunisations of frontline healthcare workers in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people, says it will take time for the general public to gain confidence in the vaccine. “Once the health workers are going ahead with it, that means it’s 100% safe,” she says. “That is what the community will see.”
Little in the peaceful and orderly scene in Pune hints at the historic significance of what is, in its small way, the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in human history. As rich countries sprint to immunise their populations and squabble over supplies, a second, equally vital, effort is getting under way: the race to vaccinate billions of people in the developing world.
