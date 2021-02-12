Covid worsened Eastern Cape school dropout rate in 2020, says MEC
12 February 2021 - 10:57
More than 130,000 Eastern Cape pupils are believed to have dropped out in the 2020 academic year.
Education MEC Fundile Gade says given the effects of Covid-19 on the province, it could be assumed that many pupils left school for economic and social reasons, as well as school transfers and loss of interest in schooling.
Gade was addressing the national education portfolio committee on Thursday afternoon.
Elaborating on the reasons for the 7.4% dropout rate, Gade said unemployment and the need for children to help parents look after siblings may have played a part.
For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.