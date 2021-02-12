Cyril Ramaphosa’s farmworker asks CCMA to overturn his sacking

An employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cattle farm is taking the fight to get his job back to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after he was fired for missing work for two days when he took ill.

Bennet Mashinini, a security guard at Ntabanyoni farm in Badplaas, Mpumalanga, said he had not been feeling well for more than a week when he visited the Prince Mkholisi Community Health Centre on December 12.

“They did a Covid-19 test and told me all my symptoms were that of a coronavirus patient. I was told to stay at home for 10 days in isolation. I called the manager [Ben Molotsi] and told him what the health-care workers said.”

