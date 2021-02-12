South Africa

Gauteng records 166 Covid-19 deaths in latest update

12 February 2021 - 21:22 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng accounted for most of the deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the past 24-hour cycle. File photo.
Gauteng accounted for most of the deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the past 24-hour cycle. File photo.
Image: Emile Bosch

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in SA has reached 1,487,681, the health ministry said on Friday evening.

There have been 288 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, of which 166 were attributed to Gauteng.

The Eastern Cape accounted for 26 of the deaths, Free State 24, KwaZulu-Natal 23, Limpopo four, Mpumalanga 16, Northern Cape seven and the Western Cape 22 — raising the total number of recorded deaths to 47,670.

Deaths, recoveries and active cases by province as of Friday.
Deaths, recoveries and active cases by province as of Friday.
Image: Health ministry

“Our recoveries now stand at 1,383,626  representing a recovery rate of 93%," health minister Zweli Mkhizi said in a statement.

“The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8,641,447 with 35,718 new tests recorded since the last report.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

COVID-19 WRAP | GP records 166 deaths & Covid-19 may increase chances of developing a psychiatric disorder

Covid-19 updates.
News
15 hours ago

Malaysia offers Covid-19 vaccinations to foreign residents, undocumented migrants

Malaysia will extend its free Covid-19 vaccination programme to all foreigners residing in the country, including students, refugees and undocumented ...
News
1 day ago

PODCAST | Prof Madhi on whether you can get reinfected once you've had Covid-19

Vaccines are the talk of the town, but what about the natural immunity (or lack thereof) enjoyed by those who have suffered through Covid-19?
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  2. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  3. Prosecution is 'fruits of a poisoned tree' - Dali Mpofu for Norma Mngoma South Africa
  4. Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud South Africa
  5. Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X