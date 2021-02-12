Gauteng records 166 Covid-19 deaths in latest update
12 February 2021 - 21:22
The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in SA has reached 1,487,681, the health ministry said on Friday evening.
There have been 288 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, of which 166 were attributed to Gauteng.
The Eastern Cape accounted for 26 of the deaths, Free State 24, KwaZulu-Natal 23, Limpopo four, Mpumalanga 16, Northern Cape seven and the Western Cape 22 — raising the total number of recorded deaths to 47,670.
“Our recoveries now stand at 1,383,626 representing a recovery rate of 93%," health minister Zweli Mkhizi said in a statement.
“The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8,641,447 with 35,718 new tests recorded since the last report.”
TimesLIVE