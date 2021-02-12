Humanitarian relief flown to Northern Cape flood areas

Members of the Kimberley search and rescue unit and Gift of the Givers are providing much-needed relief for flood victims in the Northern Cape.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said their teams will on Friday deliver desperately required humanitarian supplies to villages in the province which have experienced “the worst flood since 1974”.

Due to roads still being impassable and with villagers cut off from the rest of Kuruman, Sooliman said two tonnes of cargo will be flown to the area by a helicopter provided by the Oppenheimer family.

Sooliman said the pilot, who worked with Gift of the Givers during the cyclone in Mozambique in 2019, will leave Johannesburg on Friday morning and fly to the Kuruman airbase with the humanitarian supplies.

“We subsequently discovered from the pilot there is no charge for this incredible contribution. This intervention is a wonderful example of government, the private sector and civil society working in unison for the benefit of our vulnerable communities in SA.”