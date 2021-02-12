South Africa

KZN MEC worried as another inkhosi is slain

12 February 2021 - 08:00
It emerged in January that at least 25 izinduna (local community leaders) have been murdered in the province over the past two years.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the senseless murder of inkhosi Sifiso Derrick Cele, of the KwaCele Traditional Council in the uMdoni local municipality, was an attack on the institution of traditional leadership.

Unknown gunmen  attacked the 47-year-old inkhosi on Wednesday night. They opened fire on his home and Cele was struck several times. He died while being transported to hospital.

Hlomuka has called on law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the people responsible. He also appealed to residents to come forward with any information that might be useful to the police.

Hlomuka has sent condolences to Cele's family and the KwaCele community.

DA in KZN calls for commission of inquiry into murders of traditional leaders

The DA in Kwazulu-Natal has called for premier Sihle Zikalala to establish a commission of inquiry into the ongoing murders of traditional leaders.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Cele's was the latest in a string of murders of local community leaders in the province.

In January the KZN house of traditional leaders expressed concern over the safety of their leaders as dozens of murders went unsolved. It emerged late January that at least 25 izinduna (local community leaders) had been murdered in the province over the past two years.

The house's chairperson, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, said the murders were destabilising the institution of traditional leadership. Chiliza said more than a 100 izinduna had been killed in the province in recent years, and no-one has been able to establish the motives behind the slayings.

After the murder of Bongumusa Mdluli, who served as chief under the Manyavu traditional council in the uMgungundlovu district at his home near Cato Ridge, on January 17, DA KwaZulu-Natal leader and MPL Zwakele Mncwango called on premier Sihle Zikalala to set up a commission of inquiry into the alleged assassinations.

Mdluli was gunned down by unknown assailants at his home near Cato Ridge, outside Pietermaritzburg.

