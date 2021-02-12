KZN MEC worried as another inkhosi is slain

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the senseless murder of inkhosi Sifiso Derrick Cele, of the KwaCele Traditional Council in the uMdoni local municipality, was an attack on the institution of traditional leadership.

Unknown gunmen attacked the 47-year-old inkhosi on Wednesday night. They opened fire on his home and Cele was struck several times. He died while being transported to hospital.

Hlomuka has called on law-enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the people responsible. He also appealed to residents to come forward with any information that might be useful to the police.

Hlomuka has sent condolences to Cele's family and the KwaCele community.