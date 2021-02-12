New research suggests Covid-19 may cause depression

New research suggests that Covid-19 may significantly increase chances of developing a psychiatric disorder.

This is according to psychiatrist Dr Marshinee Naidoo, who practises at the Akeso Alberton mental health facility in Johannesburg.

Naidoo said on Thursday that mental health practitioners long suspected that there may be a link between the novel coronavirus and the development of mental health problems in individuals — but the “latest medical studies now appear to be confirming it”.

“There is much about the virus and its behaviour that is as yet unknown, and researchers are still working to establish exactly how Covid-19 may affect the mind and functioning of the brain. However, this new research suggests that people who have been ill with Covid-19 had a significant chance of developing a psychiatric disorder while battling the infection and even after recovering,” she said.

According to Naidoo, a recent study published in The Lancet in November 2020 found that 18% of Covid-19 patients developed a mental health condition such as depression, anxiety, or dementia, within three months of diagnosis.